Coroner says organs of man who died in custody were never missing

YORK, Pa. (WHTM) -- The York County coroner's office and district attorney's office have been at the center of a national controversy over the death of an inmate at the county prison last year.

Everett Palmer Jr. died while in custody on April 9, 2018. Investigators are still working to learn the circumstances of his death, and the lack of answers is stirring a series of allegations.

Palmer's family reported to national networks that York County Coroner Pam Gay "lost track" of Everett's organs. Gay says it's a false claim that was never fact-checked by reporters.

"They leave the headline up that makes it sound like everything is still missing, the organs, and they never were," Gay said. "That is very hard on our staff that work hard for very little money every day to be treated that way. We have gotten some pretty horrifying threats."

Investigators have reported that Palmer was alone in a cell when he became agitated and began hitting his head against the inside of the cell door. Correctional officers took Palmer to the prison's medical clinic where he became unresponsive. He was transferred to a hospital and died.

An autopsy determined his death was from complications following an excited state, associated with methamphetamine toxicity, during physical restraint. A contributory factor, officials said, is probable sickling red cell disorder. The manner of death remains undetermined.