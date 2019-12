STEWARTSTOWN, Pa. (WHTM) — The York County Coroner said a woman died after a fire at her home Wednesday afternoon.

Emergency crews were called to the 500 block of Marstellar Road in Hopewell Township around 4:30 p.m.

The coroner’s office pronounced the woman dead at the home.

The name of the victim has not been released.

State Police are investigating the cause of the fire.