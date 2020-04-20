Coroner: Woman dies days after N. Codorus crash

SPRING GROVE, Pa. (WHTM) — The York County coroner said a woman died more than a week after she was involved in a two-vehicle crash.

The crash happened around 9:45 a.m. on April 10.

Spring Graden Township Police said Roslind Kunkel was driving along Indian Dam Road near the York County Heritage Rail Trail when she lost control of her car and hit another vehicle.

She was taken to the hospital where she was treated for nine days before dying of a spinal injury Sunday morning, according to the coroner’s office.

Kunkel was 81 years old.

No autopsy will be performed.