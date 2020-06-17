Corrections officer charged with attempting to smuggle drugs to inmate

YORK COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — A York County corrections officer is accused of trying to smuggle drugs into the county prison.

State police say Joshua Martinez tried to bring in prescription drugs an inmate — Lleland Wade.

10 days ago, Martinez was spotted outside Wade’s girlfriend’s house, where state police say she put something in the mailbox that Martinez then took and drove away.

When pulled over, troopers found $3,000 and 75 suboxone strips. Martinez’s lawyer says he never intended to bring contraband into the prison and says he’s innocent.