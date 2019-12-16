Counseling, increased police presence expected at Dover schools after teen’s shooting death

DOVER, Pa. (WHTM) — Administrators at the Dover School District said they would offer counseling and there would be an increased police presence this week at schools after the shooting death of one of their students in York.

Emily Shoemaker, 17, was a senior at Dover High School.

On Thursday, police said she was shot while driving a car in York.

One of her passengers, an unidentified 17-year-old, was also shot and is listed in stable condition.

Another passenger, a 16-year-old boy who is also a Dover student was hurt after the car crashed shortly after the shooting.

Administrators said in a statement that they were thankful for the support they have received.

We would like to take this moment to thank our Dover family for the outpouring of support for our students, staff, and families during this time of loss. As we progress through the week, we will continue to have counseling and support services available to our students and families who may be in need. If you or someone you know is in need of support, please reach out to a school counselor, principal, or any staff member in any building. In times like these, it is important for our children and our Dover community to know that we are all here to support each other through the healing process. As always, the safety and security of our students and staff is of the utmost importance and, in light of recent events, the district is working closely with the Northern York County Police Department to have an increased presence during the school day and at upcoming events. Dover School District

No arrests have been made in the shooting but police believe the shooting was targeted.