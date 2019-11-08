County promises to do better with elections

YORK, Pa. (WHTM) – York County commissioners say they’re taking steps to avoid problems at election polling locations.

Many voters reported confusion among poll workers, and some said they had to redo paper ballots that were torn and could not be scanned.

“When someone says rip off the stub, it’s an easy process but it turns out that was a hindrance for some of our poll workers,” election director Nikki Suchanic said. “That’s a lesson learned we have to work through for next time.”

Suchanic and commissioners are calling Tuesday’s election a learning process. They plan to buy more scanners to shorten wait times, consolidate polling areas, and expand others based on voter turnout.

“One of my boroughs had 50 people show up to vote, and we still have to man that poll and have a scanner available for those 50 voters to cast, so if we can move them to another neighboring polling place, then that would help with that issue,” Suchanic said.

The county is getting more poll workers trained. Many volunteers apparently canceled at the last minute this week.

Suchanic announced her resignation Friday. She says she’s stepping down at the end of the year due to personal reasons not related to Tuesday’s election issues. She’s served as the county’s election director for over a decade.

