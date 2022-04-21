YORK, Pa. (WHTM) — The city of York’s mayor was in court Thursday for an unusual hearing — so unusual that as far as anyone can remember, this is the first time this has ever happened in Pennsylvania.

York Mayor Michael Helfrich walked into the Court of Common Pleas Thursday morning accompanied by his lawyer. They were in the courtroom of Judge Clyde Vedder to decide whether Helfrich really is the mayor.

A group of 18 people filed a suit saying that Helfrich took his oath of office too late after he was re-elected. They also say Helfrich didn’t properly fill out required paperwork confirming he lived in the city of York for at least a year.

The city solicitor has previously said Helfrich didn’t really need to take the oath of office at all. His position is that under city charter, the oath of office is important when someone is elected the first time but is just ceremonial when they are re-elected.

The hearing was adjourned shortly after noon on Thursday without a final decision.