Covid-19 closes Pennsylvania State Police York station

YORK, Pa. (WHTM) — The York Pennsylvania State Police station will be closed for an indefinite period due to a case of Covid-19. All phone calls will be routed to the Lancaster headquarters staring at 3 p.m.
There are currently 11 state police employees out due to coronavirus, statewide. State police says the station will reopen at an undetermined time.
