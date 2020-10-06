Covid-19 closes Pennsylvania State Police York station

York

by: WHTM Staff

Posted: / Updated:

Pennsylvania State Police

YORK, Pa. (WHTM) — The York Pennsylvania State Police station will be closed for an indefinite period due to a case of Covid-19. All phone calls will be routed to the Lancaster headquarters staring at 3 p.m.

There are currently 11 state police employees out due to coronavirus, statewide. State police says the station will reopen at an undetermined time.

