Covid-19 forces York State Fair to cancel

YORK, Pa. (WHTM) — For the first time since 1918, the York State Fair will not be held.

The fair has been canceled due to Covid-19 safety concerns, organizers announced Wednesday. The decision was made after a Fair Board meeting on Tuesday, organizers said in a press release.

“There were many factors in reaching this decision including Governor Tom Wolf’s statement last week that a packed Grandstand would create a problem. We also learned that 4-H is delaying participation until late summer. Other major fairs have canceled, and some of those may have an impact on Strates Shows routing into or out of our Fair,” said Bryan Blair, CEO of the York Fair/York Expo Center.

Blair noted that the uncertainty of when York County would move into the green phase of reopening also contributed to the cancellation.

“When you think about all of the restrictions that would have been placed on our fair guests in terms of one way traffic through our buildings, a restricted number of vendors and social distancing it just became very apparent that we were not going to have the ability to make those accommodations on short notice,” he said.

Blair said he understood how the pandemic has impacted the lives of visitors and families who normally attend the fair or are involved in it.

“The importance of those people surpasses the difficult decision that had to be made,” he said. “We also believe that while we are unsure of what the end of July will look like in regard to the pandemic, we know that opening the fair while following all guidelines set by local government and the CDC would be insurmountable at this point.”

The 2020 York State Fair was very anticipated not only for guests — but also for those who spend year-round planning for the event, Blair said. It was originally planned to be held from July 24 to August 2, with several concerts and other entertainers scheduled to make appearances.

Blair said that this year was highly anticipated and that ticket sales for concerts were expected to set a new record for this year, which also featured a new name and date.

Information surrounding the planning of the 2021 York State Fair will be released in the following months.