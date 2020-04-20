COVID-19 patient at WellSpan Health York Hospital was sent home, recovered Saturday

YORK, Pa. (WHTM) — WellSpan Health York Hospital’s first confirmed COVID-19 patient was sent home after recovering Saturday, April 18.

The hospital says the patient was placed on a ventilator and needed special therapy called ECMO in order to overcome the effects of the virus.

Josh Fine, the ECMO Coordinator says ECMO is a special therapy only done at York Hospital in York. He says it extracts the blood, adds oxygen, and removes CO2 when the lungs are unable to do it. COVID-19 attacked the patients’ lungs to the point that ECMO had to provide the gas exchange until his lungs recovered.

Fine says the typical survival rate for someone going on VV ECMO is 60 to 70%.