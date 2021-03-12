COVID-19 vaccine website launched for York County residents

YORK, Pa. (WHTM) — York County Commissioners announced on Friday that a website, described as a “one-stop-shop” for residents seeking COVID-19 vaccination information in the county, launched this week.

The commission says the new website provides information about vaccine eligibility, where to find the vaccine and links to local providers.

Information regarding vaccine progress and York County COVID-19 statistics are also available through the website.

“We thank York County residents for their patience throughout this often frustrating process,”

said York County President Commissioner Julie Wheeler. “We’re hopeful that as more vaccine

becomes available in the next few weeks from the federal and state governments, we can

significantly increase the number of people getting vaccinated in York County. This site will

increase visibility on how York County is progressing with our vaccinations.”

The site is a collaboration between York County officials and local healthcare providers. this includes the York County Commissioners, York County Planning Commission, York County Office of Emergency Management, WellSpan Health, UPMC and Family First Health.

Data housed on the site is provided by the Pa. Department of Health. This information includes tracking vaccination progress and other COVID-19 statistics.

The website will also contain resources for housing assistance, food access, as well as how-to information about travel assistance to vaccination sites.

Once available, the website will also have more information on the community vaccination site located at the old A.C. Moore building at Manchester Crossroads on Route 30 once it’s operational.

To visit the York County vaccine website, click here.