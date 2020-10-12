Crash closes parts of US Route 30 eastbound

YORK, Pa. (WHTM) — US Route 30 Eastbound is closed between Cool Springs Rd./Wrightsville and PA-441 due to a crash involving a tractor-trailer.

Total Traffic Harrisburg is reporting that it will take a while to get the crash cleaned up.

Motorists are advised to use PA Route 462 as a detour around the crash.

