Crash closes parts of US Route 30 eastbound

YORK, Pa. (WHTM) — US Route 30 Eastbound is closed between Cool Springs Rd./Wrightsville and PA-441 due to a crash involving a tractor-trailer.
Total Traffic Harrisburg is reporting that it will take a while to get the crash cleaned up.
Motorists are advised to use PA Route 462 as a detour around the crash.
