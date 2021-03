YORK, Pa. (WHTM) — A crash has caused all lanes to close on I-83 northbound between Exit 24: PA 238 – Emigsville and Exit 28: PA 295 – Zions View/Strinestown.

There are no reports of injury at this time.

