Creative York looking to keep kids busy for the summer

YORK, Pa. (WHTM) — Keeping kids busy and supporting the arts is what Creative York looked to accomplish by distributing free art kits with instructions at the York County Food Bank on Tuesday.

The organization can’t plan face-to-face art events — but wanted to make sure kids could keep creating at home. The free art kits included sketch pads, play-doe, and crayons.

Dozens of families showed up this afternoon to receive their free art kit.

