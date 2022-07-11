MANCHESTER TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) – A creepy security video shared by Northern York County Regional Police shows a burglar stealing beer from the back porch of a local home.

Police say on July 10 around 1:30 a.m. the man entered a back patio through a sliding door and stole a bottle of beer from a table. The video shows the man walking past the windows before slowly opening a sliding door and walking onto the porch.

The man is seen with a beard and backpack wearing shorts, a sweatshirt, and a facemask.

Police shared a picture of the suspect without his facemask on looking into a security camera.

Several residents reacted to the video on Facebook calling it “too creepy.”

“Eww, so creepy watching him open the door slowly,” said one commenter. Another person said “what a creep.”

If you can identify the suspect you are asked to contact the Northern York County Regional Police Department at 717.467.TELL (8355) or tips@nycrpd.org.