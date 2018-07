Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

MANCHESTER, Pa. (WHTM) - A construction crew hit a gas line and caused a leak in Manchester this morning.

Fire police are keeping drivers away from an area of High Street, and a few homes near the break have been evacuated, according to a York County 911 dispatcher.

The dispatcher said the leak is small.