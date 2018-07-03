4-alarm fire damages 3 homes in York Credit: York City Fire [ + - ] Video

YORK, Pa. (WHTM) - Two adults and a child safely escaped a four-alarm house fire in York early Tuesday.

The fire started around 3:30 a.m. and damaged three houses in the 500 block of West King Street. Two of the homes were vacant.

Several firefighters were injured, including two who were treated for heat-related conditions.

"The heat here today has really taken its toll," York Fire Chief David Michaels said. "We're getting firefighters rehabbed. We have White Rose Ambulance here, the Red Cross is here with some refreshments and drinks, so we're trying to keep our firefighters cool and hydrated."

Investigators have not determined what caused the fire.