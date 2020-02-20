York County home destroyed by fire

WELLSVILLE, Pa. (WHTM) — Crews battled a home fire that started around in York County early Thursday morning.

Dispatch says the fire started on the 600 block of Yeager Road in Warrington Township around 4:20 a.m.

The home appears to the significantly damaged, though there no reported injuries.

Because the fire was in a rural area, crews said they had to bring in a truck filled with water from a few miles away.

Officials are still investigating what started the fire.

Photo by Curt Werner, Dillsburg Banner

Photo by Curt Werner, Dillsburg Banner

Photo by Curt Werner, Dillsburg Banner

This is a developing story. ABC27 News will provide more information as it becomes available.