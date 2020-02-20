York County home destroyed by fire

WELLSVILLE, Pa. (WHTM) — Crews battled a home fire that started around in York County early Thursday morning.
Dispatch says the fire started on the 600 block of Yeager Road in Warrington Township around 4:20 a.m.
The home appears to the significantly damaged, though there no reported injuries.
Because the fire was in a rural area, crews said they had to bring in a truck filled with water from a few miles away.
Officials are still investigating what started the fire.
This is a developing story. ABC27 News will provide more information as it becomes available.