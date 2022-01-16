Crews respond to major fire at skating center in York

YORK, Pa. (WHTM) — Fire crews are on the scene of a major fire at a skating rink in West Manchester Township.

York County emergency dispatchers said the fire started around 7 p.m. Sunday at Mr. Q’s Family Skate Center.

Firefighters are enduring cold temperatures and snow as they try to put out flames.

There is no word on any injuries.

This is a developing story. abc27 will provide updates as details are made available.