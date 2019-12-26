CrossFit class in York helping addicts recover

YORK, Pa. (WHTM) — The holidays can be a tough time for addicts with many triggers that most don’t think of, that’s why a group of people in York County are giving addicts a place to recover and thrive.

A CrossFit class called 48 for Life is a free class held on Sundays at CrossFit CDI on Eastern Boulevard in the city.

The co-founder and several of the coaches are in recovery themselves and found that having an activity and group of people to hold them accountable is helpful.

“You don’t have to be in shape. You don’t have to have equipment. Everything you need is here. It’s provided, just show up,” Susan Hoffmann, co-founder of 48 for Life, said.

They say it challenges them physically and makes staying sober easier to do. Anyone with 48 hours or more of recovery time with a desire to live a sober life is welcome to attend the Sober Sunday classes at CrossFit CDI free of charge.

The classes are on break right now but will be starting back up in the new year.

Crossfit CDI’s owner, Darren Kemp, donated his space to the group to make the classes possible.

For more information about 48 for Life visit 48forlife.org.