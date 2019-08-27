Crown Cork & Seal to expand Hanover operation, add 41 jobs

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – Crown Cork & Seal USA, a maker of metal food and beverage containers, will expand its manufacturing operation in Hanover, Gov. Tom Wolf announced Tuesday.

Crown plans to relocate a food-grade metal can manufacturing line from Ontario to Hanover.

Wolf said the company has pledged to invest $24.6 million into the project, which is expected to create 41 new, full-time jobs and retain 51 existing jobs over the next three years.

He said the project will allow Crown to retain a total of 567 jobs statewide.

Crown received a funding proposal from the Department of Community and Economic Development for a $200,000 grant and up to $24,600 in grants for workforce training and development.

