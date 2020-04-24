Curbside yard waste collections to resume May 4, after COVID-19 suspension

YORK, Pa. (WTHM) — York City curbside customers may resume placing yard waste at their designated pick-up point for collection on their normal recycling day, beginning Monday, May 4.

The suspension of yard waste collections began during the month of April.

Customers are reminded that plastic bags are not allowed for yard waste and will result in no collection. Grass clippings should be placed in with regular trash and count toward the normal trash bag limit.

The City’s Yard Waste Facility at Memorial Stadium will remain closed for May. This drop-off facility is accessible to York City customers only and should be used only during the hours of operation. Violators will be prosecuted under the local ordinance for illegal dumping and may be fined up to $600.

Yard waste must be kept separate from the normal trash and must be prepared for collection according to these specifications:

BRUSH: Bundled branches, each branch must be less than 4” in diameter (maximum bundle size: 3’ x 3’ and 40 pounds); or use authorized yellow yard waste cans (maximum: 40 pounds). NO yard waste/branches should extend above the rim of cans or bags.

LEAVES/PRUNINGS/GARDEN RESIDUE (NO GRASS CLIPPINGS):

Use biodegradable Kraft paper bags (maximum: 32 gallons; 40 pounds); or use authorized yellow yard waste cans (maximum: 40 pounds). No yard waste/branches should extend above the rim of cans or bags.