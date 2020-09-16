CYSD confirms COVID-19 positives at Stony Brook Elementary, Central York High School

YORK, Pa. (WHTM) — Central York School District announced Wednesday that there are two unrelated cases of coronavirus; one at Stony Brook Elementary and the other at Central York High School.

The district’s director of communications and marketing Julie Randall Romig wrote the announcement, adding that the Department of Health confirmed both cases.

Randall Romig said the person diagnosed positive at Stony Brook had not been in the building since early September and that anyone who was possibly exposed was notified by administrators directly.

She noted that in a separate incident, a person associated with the high school notified the district they were presumed positive for coronavirus, which was later confirmed by the Health Department.

Both people are now quarantining.

Randall Romig says schools will remain open and continue as usual, while maintaining health and safety protocols. The district also asks that families continue monitoring students’ health.

Top News