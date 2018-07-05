DA: Police shooting in Dover Township 'lawful use of force' Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Video

DOVER, Pa. (WHTM) - A police officer was justified in using lethal force when he shot and killed a 21-year-old man at a Dover Township home in December, the York County district attorney said Thursday.

District Attorney Dave Sunday said the shooting of Isaiah Green in the 3800 block of Kings Lane was a lawful use of force.

A Northern York County Regional police officer had responded to Green's home in the early hours of Dec. 28 after a 911 call reporting an unknown problem.

Green confronted the officer while holding an AR-15 rifle. He refused orders to drop the gun and instead pointed it directly at the officer, Sunday said.

The officer then fired his weapon, striking Green in the chest and shoulder and killing him.

"The Pennsylvania State Police investigation determined the facts and circumstances of this case supported the use of deadly force and therefore did not warrant any criminal charge against the officer involved,” Sunday said in a statement.

Sunday said the officer has been cleared to resume regular duty. He had been on administrative leave pending the investigation.