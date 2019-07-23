DA: Woman financially exploited elderly mother-in-law

YORK, Pa. (WHTM) – Prosecutors say a Columbia woman abused the trust she was given as her mother-in-law’s power of attorney and conspired to defraud the elderly woman of more than $150,000.

Donna Guiles, 54, is charged with theft by unlawful taking or disposition and theft by deception.

York County detectives and the county’s agency on aging began investigating Guiles in January after concerns were raised by the 86-year-old woman’s bank.

District Attorney David Sunday’s office said the investigators uncovered an elaborate scheme by Guiles to defraud the woman of $157,343.18, which includes real estate valued at $125,600.00 and 196 unauthorized charges against her bank account.

Some of the charges were made at furniture, grocery, and liquor stores. Others were for internet and television services, gasoline, and home improvements.

Sunday said the charges did not benefit the elderly woman “due to her living situation.”