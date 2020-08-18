Dallastown Area band students quarantining due probable case of COVID-19

DALLASTOWN, Pa. (WHTM) — Dallastown Area High School band camp students are quarantining due to close contact with a probable case of COVID-19.

The Dallastown Area School District was notified by the PA Department of Health on Saturday, August 15, that high school band camp students should be quarantined for a period 14 days as a result of close contact with a person deemed to be considered a probable case for COVID-19.

The district says at this time all band related activities have been postponed.

Dallastown Area schools start on Tuesday Sept. 8.

For Dallastown Area School District FAQ’s on reopening visit dallastown.net.

