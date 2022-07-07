YORK, Pa. (WHTM) — Dallastown Area High School will be performing its rendition of “Mama Mia” from Thursday, July 7 through Saturday, July 10. The COVID-19 pandemic put a stop to the performance back in 2020.

“It just seemed like the thing to do, to invite back the alumni who never got to perform what they had worked so hard for two years ago.” Current and former students in the original cast were offered their original roles and some agreed to be recast to fill roles of performers unable to return,” musical theater director Amy Anderson said.

“It feels like I’m stepping back into old shoes,” Riley Sharp said. Sharp is a 2021 graduate who now studies

Musical Theatre at UNC Greensboro and continues in her role as Donna Sheridan.

“To be able to be back in this little family just one more time after stepping away for a while, it’s a really good feeling.” production stage manager Rachel Raine said. Raine entered the work field after graduating from Dallastown in 2021.

In addition to the 11 returning performers, some new talent will be joining the cast as well. This includes some 2022 graduates of the high school.

Tickets for the performance can be found by clicking here.