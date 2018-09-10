Day 3 of York Fair

Copyright by WHTM - All rights reserved

York, Pa. - The York Fair gates open at noon Monday.

Regardless of the weather, there are several reasons to come to the York Fair. There are concerts and livestock to see. There are also games, rides, and food to experience.

All buildings on the grounds will remain open through the week regardless of the weather.

For safety reasons, some rides and games will not be open due to rain and some food vendors will be shut down, but there will always be somewhere to eat so you won't go hungry.

Big musical acts include Mercy Me on Tuesday, American Idol Live on Wednesday and Old Dominion with special guest Walker Hayes on Friday.

Monster Truck fall bash is this weekend.

Adult tickets are $8.00. children & teens are $4.00, kids five and under are free. Pets are not allowed.

Parking is $7.00.

The fair started on Friday and continues through Sunday.

