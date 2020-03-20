1  of  17
Dead bodies being tested for COVID-19 in York County

YORK (WHTM) — York County Coroner confirmed to ABC27 Friday they are currently testing corpses for coronavirus.

The coroner said the practice is probably being enacted by coroners throughout the Midstate.

The County Coroner has been doing screenings with families of those who have passed away.

They ask a serious of questions to family members and if they feel there is reasonable suspicion that the deceased may have had coronavirus, they will do a test.


Reasons for the testings according to the coroner is to make sure all coronavirus related data in the county is accurate and numbers are correct.

According to the Pennsylvania State Health Department, on adult has died due to coronavirus in Pa.

No corpses have yet tested positive.

As of 12 a.m. Friday, the Pennsylvania Department of Health confirms that there are an additional 83 cases of coronavirus. This brings the statewide total to 268 COVID-19 cases in 26 counties.

An increase from 2 counties to 26 counties in two weeks, according to Pa. Secretary of Health Dr. Levine.

Dr. Levine says coronavirus is not only affecting the seniors as more cases of younger people mount worldwide.

“While we continue to be concerned about the spread of this virus to seniors, a preliminary analysis from the CDC this week shows that 20 % of all hospitalized patients in the United States are actually between 20 and 44 years of age,” said Levine.

Dr. Levine stressed great concern over younger people not heading the message to stay home. She believes they are creating an “unnecessary risk to themselves and others”.

