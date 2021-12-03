Deadly house fire on Roosevelt Avenue in York city

YORK, Pa. (WHTM) — According to York County dispatch, a house fire in the city of York has turned deadly as the coroner was called to the scene.

The fire started just before 10 p.m. on Friday night in the 300 block of Roosevelt Avenue. York City Fire Department was first on the scene. No word yet on how many deaths or injuries resulted from the fire.

This is a developing story. abc27 will provide updates as they become available.