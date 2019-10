YORK, Pa. (WHTM) — Police say a York County man died from injuries sustained in a motorcycle Saturday night.

The coroner says 23-year-old Gage Strausbaugh of Red Lion was speeding on a motorcycle along Craley Road in Lower Windsor Township Saturday around 9:40 p.m.

Strausbaugh was the only one involved in the crash.

He was pronounced dead at Wellspan York Hospital due to multiple blunt force trauma.

Lower Windsor Township Police are investigating.