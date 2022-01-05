Deadly shooting in York City Tuesday night, police investigate

YORK, Pa. (WHTM) — One man has died after a shooting in York City took place around 7 p.m. Tuesday night, dispatch confirmed with abc27 Wednesday morning.

The shooting took place on the first block of North Penn Street at the Asian Best Chinese and Thai Cuisine Restaurant.

The man was shot by the owner of the restaurant while the man was attempting to rob the restaurant at gunpoint. The man died immediately at the scene, according to the York County Coroner’s report.

The man has not yet been identified to the public. The coroner’s office is in the process of finding and notifying NOK/family.

This is a developing story. The incident remains under active investigation. Stay up to date on the latest from abc27 News on-air and on the go with the free abc27 Mobile app.