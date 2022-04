YORK, Pa. (WHTM) — A deadly shooting took place on Monday night in the City of York.

According to York County dispatch, the shooting occurred on the 500 block of Walnut Street and was called in around 7:20 p.m.

The coroner has been notified and police are still on scene.

This is a developing story. abc27 will provide more details as they become available.