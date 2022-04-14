YORK, Pa. (WHTM) — A week of deadly violence in York left three people dead and one more injured after two separate shootings.

Police commissioner Michael Muldrow said he has known some of the victims for years. He said it is time to try something new to tackle the rising violence.

“My heart’s broken today because I don’t just read that and see a name, I know that kid,” he said.

With three people dead in just three days, York hit its 8th homicide in 2022 alone.

“I’m from here, I grew up here, I know their parents, I had them in school,” Muldrow said.

Muldrow said the violence is hitting young people the hardest. The average age of victims and shooters in many incidents is between 14 and 22.

“They’re not monsters, they’re not these hardened criminals, they’re one bad decision, one bad choice away from being you or me,” he said.

On Wednesday night, 29-year-old Milford Singletary, who was hurt in a shooting Monday in the 500 block of Walnut Street, died of his injuries

The same night, one man was pronounced dead at a scene on W. Market Street. Another later died at the hospital.

“Thankfully, this was an incident that we were able to have good camera coverage for, we were able to actually have good footage,” Muldrow said.

Muldrow said his officers are doing their best to get more guns off the street.

“Three guns, three different incidents off the street yesterday,” Muldrow said on Thursday.

However, this level of violence needs a new approach.

“We have to stop saying no to everything everybody wants to try,” Muldrow said.

He wants a community wide-effort to reach kids early and stop the problem at its root.

“Let us work with teachers to let them do and be the influential people that they are,” he said.

Muldrow is also pushing for more public surveillance cameras to find everyone involved in an incident faster. He said the incident on W. Market Street is just one example of how police can use those cameras.

“Why not? If it’s going to save lives, try it,” he said.

Muldrow also said he believes the work he and his officers are already doing is still effective, but their work is never done.

“It’s never going to be enough until those numbers drop into single digits and then they drop off completely and I don’t lose anybody,” he said.

Muldrow told abc27 suspects in both shootings have been identified, but no arrests have yet been made. He said police are still finalizing things with the district attorney’s office.