Death at Gifford Pinchot State Park ruled a homicide

YORK COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — Following the discovery of a dead woman at Gifford Pinchot State Park, the York County Coroner’s Office has ruled the death a homicide.

Lauren Gallagher, 37, died of sharp force trauma to the neck, according to Coroner Pamela Gay. She determined the ruling following an autopsy of Gallagher Wednesday morning.

Gallagher’s body and an alive unnamed woman were found near a campsite the two were renting at the park. The woman has since been taken to the hospital for treatment, although her status is unknown.

Pennsylvania State Police say the investigation into Gallagher’s death is ongoing, but that the public is not believed to be in any danger.

If anyone has any information regarding the homicide, state police ask you call 717-428-1011.