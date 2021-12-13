Debates arise about how to use pandemic rescue money in York

YORK, Pa, (WHTM) — Plenty of federal pandemic rescue money has led to lots of different ideas about how to spend it.

The city of York has gotten about $17 million so far. $11 million will make up for things lost during the pandemic, like revenue the city wasn’t collecting from parking meters.

Get daily news, weather, and breaking news alerts straight to your inbox! Sign up for the abc27 newsletters here!

Mayor Michael Helfrich wants to use the rest on things like re-entry programs for people who left prison.

“If you not there to help people when they come back, the streets are right there to try to get them back, and to get them back to becoming a menace to our entire community,” Helfrich said.

Some city council members want to get advice from an outside source before deciding how to spend the money.