Democratic officials, labor leaders praise Infrastructure impact on York County

YORK COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — Democratic officials and labor leaders are emphasizing the positive impact President Biden’s infrastructure plan will have in York County.

They say it’ll bring major enhancements to local communities without raising taxes on anyone making less than $400,000 per year. Among those enhancements, badly needed upgrades to the streets of York City.

“While we’ve been making a lot of progress, and George Street is going to be getting done this spring from end to end. We’ve gotten College Avenues, Princess, we’ve gotten a lot done, but there’s always more to do,” Mayor Michael Helfrich said.

Some congressional Republicans voted for the bill, but most criticized it as a waste of money.