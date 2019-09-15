Public warned of second suspected measles case in York County

FILE – This Feb. 6, 2015, file photo, shows a measles, mumps and rubella vaccine on a countertop at a pediatrics clinic in Greenbrae, Calif. A measles outbreak near Portland, Ore., has revived a bitter debate over so-called “philosophical” exemptions to childhood vaccinations as public health officials across the Pacific Northwest scramble to limit the […]

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — The Pennsylvania Department of Health is warning the public about a second person with a suspected case of the measles in York County.

The agency said the following locations may have been exposed to the disease between September 9-12:

Crunch Fitness- York, 905 Loucks Rd., York, PA on Sept. 9 from 8:30 a.m. to 11:10 a.m.

Sheetz, 215 Arsenal Rd., York, PA, on Sept. 11 from 3:30 p.m. to 5:45 p.m.

Central York Middle School, 1950 N. Hills Rd., York, PA, on Sept. 11 from 6:30 p.m. to 9:10 p.m.

Central York High School, 601 Mundis Mill Rd., York, PA, on Sept. 12 from 6:30 p.m. to 10:00 p.m.

WellSpan Stony Brook Health Center, 4222 E. Market St., Lincoln Hwy. York, PA on Sept. 9 from 9:30 a.m. to 9:00 p.m.; Sept. 10 from 7:15 a.m. to 6:45 p.m.; Sept. 11 from 7:15 a.m. to 1:45 p.m.; Sept 12 from 9:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m.



The date and time of exposure at the Central York Middle and High School were during open house events, according to the district.

Information about the measles exposure alert was posted on twitter with a link with more details on the district’s website.

PA DOH alerts CYSD to possible measles exposure at two open house events between September 9-12. Visit https://t.co/gTu5Rdbwgt for full information, including who to call for questions or concerns regarding potential exposure. — Central York SD (@centralyorksd) September 14, 2019

It notes that health officials told them the risk of infection vanishes within two hours after the person with the measles leaves an area since the disease is transmitted by air. The post said because of this, there was no risk to anyone who wasn’t at the schools during the exposure times.

The Department of Health said if you have been properly vaccinated the risk of getting the disease is small.

The first case of the measles that affected people in York County was reported last month.

A woman who claims to be that patient said she had been vaccinated.

Right now, 14 cases of the measles have been confirmed in Pennsylvania.

More than 1,200 cases have been reported in the U.S. this year.