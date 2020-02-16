Dillsburg couple on cruise ship quarantined over coronavirus headed back to US

TOKYO (WHTM/AP) — A couple from Dillsburg aboard a cruise ship under quarantine because of the coronavirus is expected to return to the United States this weekend.

The United States government has agreed to fly Americans onboard the Diamond Princess back home as long they are not showing any signs of coronavirus. They also have to agree to a two-week quarantine in Texas or California.

William and Colette Smedley were celebrating their 33rd wedding anniversary. They started their vacation in January. They were supposed to finish their vacation in Japan on Feb. 3.

When someone got off the ship in Hong Kong and tested positive for the coronavirus, the ship was put under quarantine.

Around 285 people onboard have tested positive for coronavirus.