Dillsburg couple quarantined lands in Texas

SAN ANTONIO, Texas (WHTM) — Two charter flights carrying cruise ship passengers from Japan landed at military bases in California and Texas, starting the clock on a quarantine period to ensure passengers don’t have the new virus that’s been spreading in Asia.

Among those on the charter flights was William and Collette Smedley, of Dillsburg.

The U.S. said it arranged the evacuation because people on the Diamond Princess were at a high risk of exposure to the virus. For the departing Americans, the evacuation cuts short a 14-day quarantine that began aboard the cruise ship Feb. 5.

The State Department announced later that 14 of the evacuees received confirmed they had the virus but were allowed to board the flight because they did not have symptoms. They were being isolated separately from other passengers on the flight, the U.S. State and Health and Human Services said in a joint statement.

William and Collette Smedley were on the second flight that has now landed in Texas.

The Smedley’s say they couldn’t be happier to finally be off of the Diamond Princess cruise ship they’ve been on for weeks. During their quarantine, they were forced to stay in their 10 by 20 room for most of the day except the one hour that they were allowed to be outside on the deck. They spent most of their time reading and watching movies.

Bill Smedley just posted to his Facebook page that shows the charter plane he and his wife traveled on to San Antonio as well as a picture of Collette whose birthday happens to be today.





Japan on Monday announced another 99 infections on the Diamond Princess, raising the ship’s total number of cases to 454. Overall, Japan has 419 confirmed cases of the virus, including one death. The United States has confirmed 15 cases within the country. Separately, one U.S. citizen died in China.

All of the passengers must go through another 14 days of quarantine at the military facilities which means they will have been under quarantine for a total of nearly four weeks.