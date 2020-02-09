Dillsburg couple quarantined on cruise ship after passengers diagnosed with coronavirus

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – A Dillsburg couple is on a cruise ship that’s being quarantined off the coast of Yokohama, which is outside of Tokyo. At least 12 Americans are among the more than 60 people on the ship who have been diagnosed with coronavirus.

William and Colette Smedley are healthy, but they can’t get off a Diamond Princess cruise ship.

“We were ready to come home after 29 days at sea,” said William Smedley, “but this is a worldwide crisis and we’re stuck in the middle of it.”

It was a 33rd wedding anniversary no one could expect.

“We’re making the best as possible,” said William Smedley. “We’re stuck in an interior room. We chose that on our own because normally when you cruise, you’re out of your ship, out of your room all the time.”

The couple started their vacation in January, visiting places like Singapore and Vietnam.

They were supposed to finish the trip in Japan on Feb. 3 and be back in central Pennsylvania soon after.

But when someone who got off the ship in Hong Kong tested positive for coronavirus, everything changed.

“The quarantine period is 14 days,” said William Smedley. “They’re telling us that the quarantine period will be over Feb. 19.”

All passengers are now being monitored.

“They gave everybody thermometers and you’re supposed to call them if you’re over 37.5, which we haven’t,” said William Smedley.

The Smedleys say people are mostly confined to their rooms. They get to go outside for sometimes an hour at a time while wearing protective masks.

William Smedley says they have more than enough food and are hand-washing laundry.

Restocking medicines are a concern.

“2,600 people with 2,600 different requests,” said William Smedley. “We’re waiting to see. Our medications are running out.”

The Smedleys say given the circumstances, the cruise ship staff and the captain have been incredibly accommodating.

They say everyone is getting free internet and entertainment to help the time go by.