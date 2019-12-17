DNA, financial records being used to identify human remains found in York County freezer

YORK, Pa. (WHTM) — State Police are now using DNA and financial records to help identify skeletal remains found in a York County freezer.

The York Daily Record reports troopers issued a warrant for the DNA of a 60-year-old woman who owns the vacant property in Warrington Township where the remains were found back in February.

Police said they searched property records and found the last known owner. That woman told investigators she owned the freezer and “knew exactly when” it was locked and unplugged, the court document states.

Police believe the woman used to care for her grandmother continued to collect checks for her grandmother after her death.

At this point, no charges have been filed.