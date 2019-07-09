Don’t flush the flushable wipes, township warns

DOVER, Pa. (WHTM) – Dover Township officials say a piece of equipment at the wastewater treatment plant recently broke because of so-called flushable wipes that really don’t belong in the toilet.

Flushing the wipes has caused over $100,000 in damage to the plant so far.

The problem is the wipes don’t break down that way toilet paper does.

“What happens is they weave themselves together in the treatment plant as they are stirred up and form strands,” plant superintendent Anthony Biese said. “We have seven-foot-long strands of these items that wrap around equipment.”

Officials say if people don’t get the message to not flush the wipes, the plant will be forced to purchase millions more in equipment to prevent additional parts from breaking, and people should expect higher sewer bills.