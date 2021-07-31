Dover Area High School continues raising money to honor veteran alumni

DOVER, Pa. (WHTM) — The dream of a Midstate Veterans’ Memorial is continuing to be within reach.

The plan is for Dover Area High School to honor veterans with a memorial on the school grounds to showcase their sacrifices and contributions. Brad Jacobs, a 1962 alumnus, is the one that sparked the idea to make it for Dover students and employees who have served their country.

Also a veteran, Jacobs has been talking to fairgoers this week at the York State Fair. He’s the chair of the Veterans’ Memorial Committee, made up of alumni, current staff and administrators working to make this memorial happen.

Locals pitched in to design the memorial for free and provide the materials at wholesale cost, no profit. But that cost is still $114,000.

They’ve now raised about $66,000, more than half what they need.

“We’re gonna use it as an educational tool for the teachers in civics and history,” Jacobs said. “You can’t judge a book by its cover. We want you to hear from a veteran who’s in that book and let him tell you a story about civil service, civic engagement.”

Jacobs will continue to be at the fairgrounds’ “Heroes Hall” through Sunday.

