Dover Area School District holds grand opening for new state-of-the-art high school

YORK COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — Dover Area High School finally got to show off its new building to the community. Students and staff have been in the building since last year, but the grand opening for the community was delayed to this year due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Leaders say the new building was needed because the population is growing in the district, which meant a need for more space. They also wanted to have more state-of-the-art features for students like a TV studio, greenhouse, and open-air classrooms.

“This is one of the most state-of-the-art building that I have ever seen for collaborations for open-air for students to feel like they are on a college campus and not in a regular hallway of a regular high school,” Jennifer Fasick, principal, said.

The district also held a grand opening for its new middle school on Saturday, Oct. 30, as well.