Dover Area School District partners with mental health organization

DOVER, Pa. (WHTM) — Dover Area School District has partnered with Care Solace, a mental health organization that helps expand access to mental health care providers for students, staff and their families.

The Care Solace team is a team of experts that helps find the perfect provider for anyone who is in need in the community. They also will equip the district with an online tool that helps individuals seek mental health care help, both in-person and online.

“I had the opportunity to refer my first family on the day the system became available and in less than 24 hours family had a scheduled appointment with an appropriate service provider within 2 weeks,” states Mark Miller, Counselor at the Dover Area High School. “If they can do this for every family, I’m sold.”

“Creating a healthy environment for learning in the 2020-2021 school year has arguably never been more challenging for staff and families,” said Chad Castruita, founder of Care Solace. “We are proud to support the Dover Area School District in prioritizing the wellbeing of its school community by providing timely access into mental health care services.”

The service is available at no cost to all members of the Dover Area School District and their families. For more information on Care Solace, click here.