Dover football players tell the story of their new tradition to honor American heroes

DOVER, Pa. (WHTM) — abc27 Photojournalist Zack Lang helps tell the story of the Dover football team in York County and what their new tradition means to them.

abc27 covered the team last week where the team wore military dog tags during dinner and warmups before their game and then hung them on the sideline before the game.

“Dover is a small community, there’s a lot of veterans,” Retired Marine Tim Kosky said. “It was about honoring them and going out and playing for them. And the importance of honoring something bigger than football and putting it all out there on the field for somebody that gave their all for our freedoms.”