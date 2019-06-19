Dover kids in summer lunch program get K9 visit

YORK, Pa. (WHTM) – Several schools in York County are picking up a summer lunch program to feed students even when school isn’t in session.

We caught up with elementary school students in Dover Area School District who are offered free breakfast and lunch. On Tuesdays, the students get to stay at the school between meals, which helps free up schedules for working parents.

The York County sheriffs office came Tuesday to offer students some entertainment and a K9 demonstration.

The program is free for kids and teens ages 18 and younger.