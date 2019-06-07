Dover man dies in motorcycle crash

DOVER, Pa. (WHTM) — A 32-year-old man died in a motorcycle crash Thursday evening in Dover Township.

Authorities say Tyler Beaverson, of Dover, was traveling south on Carlisle Road when the driver of a Ford pickup-based dump truck pulled out from the intersection with Carlisle Road and turned into his path around 9:15 p.m.

Witnesses reported the motorcycle was traveling at a high rate of speed, Northern York County Regional police said.

Beaverson died at the scene. The truck driver was uninjured.

Carlisle Road was closed for several hours as officers investigated the crash.