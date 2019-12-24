Dover teen killed over robbery in marijuana deal, suspect told police

YORK, Pa. (WHTM) – A suspect in the killing of a Dover Area High School student told investigators the shooting was the result of a robbery during a marijuana sale, according to charging documents released Tuesday.

Emily Shoemaker, 17, died at a hospital on Dec. 12 after someone in another vehicle fired into her green Kia Soul in the area of College and Beaver streets.

Sterling Frantz, 20, told York police he was attempting to sell marijuana to Shoemaker and was robbed while sitting in her car. When he told Daiquan Dickerson about the robbery, Frantz said Dickerson became angry and they went looking for Shoemaker’s green Kia Soul, according to the criminal complaint.

The pair drove around until they found the Kia and began following it. In the area of College and Beaver streets, Franz said Dickerson fired into Shoemaker’s car, the criminal complaint states.

Shoemaker’s 17-year-old passenger, also of Dover, suffered one gunshot wound and a cut to his head from the crash. He was taken to the hospital and was listed in stable condition.

A 16-year-old Dover boy was in the Kia but left before officers arrived. He was treated for a broken arm he suffered when the car crashed into a tree, police said.

Police said they received a tip on Dec. 17 that Frantz was involved in the shooting. He agreed to speak with detectives and revealed that Shoemaker had contacted him Dec. 12 and asked if he could supply her with a quarter-ounce of marijuana, according to the complaint.

Franz told police he was the middle man in the deal. He said he got the marijuana from a man he identified as “Duce.”

Frantz said he made arrangements to sell the marijuana to Shoemaker outside his home. After the sale was completed, Franz was to give Duce $100 and keep $20 for himself.

Franz said Duce arrived at his home and parked in an alley next to his apartment building. He said he obtained the marijuana from Duce and went to Shoemaker’s Kia, parked in front of his home, then sat in the front passenger seat.

Franz told police he gave the marijuana to Shoemaker and as she was about to hand him the money, a backseat passenger grabbed him in a chokehold. He said a second male grabbed his legs and pushed him in the vehicle.

Franz said he was robbed of the marijuana but managed to break free. Shoemaker and her two passengers fled in the Kia.

Police said the investigation determined Shoemaker’s 16-year-old passenger was the person who put Franz in a chokehold and the 17-year-old was the person who pushed him.

Franz told police he ran to Duce’s car and told Duce he had been robbed. He said he and Duce drove off in Duce’s gray sedan to find the Kia.

He said Duce drove him around for about 30 minutes until they spotted the Kia in the area of South Court and East Princess streets. They followed the car onto West Princess Street where Duce drove into the oncoming lane and pulled up next to the Kia.

Franz said they were in front of William Penn Senior High School when Duce put down the window and began to fire at the Kia. Shoemaker drove west on College Avenue and Duce turned south onto Pershing Avenue.

Duce was identified as Dickerson through a photo line-up, police said.

Frantz, 20, of York, and Dickerson, 18, of Red Lion, are charged with homicide and attempted homicide. Dickerson faces an additional count of conspiracy to commit homicide.

Both are in York County Prison without bail.

Caylah Webb, of Lancaster, was arrested Saturday on charges including hindering apprehension and tampering with evidence. Police said she owns the grey sedan Dickerson was driving.